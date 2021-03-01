ModernGhanalogo

01.03.2021 Health

GHS lists Covid-19 vaccination sites in Accra

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has given a detailed outline of sites the first batch of the population can go for the Covid-19 vaccination.

In a circular issued by the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate, various health facilities in all the 25 districts earmarked for the vaccination have been listed for a smooth rollout tomorrow.

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and their spouses were the first to receive their vaccine against Covid-19, earlier today.

The move was to ally the fears of the public concerning the safety and efficacy of the vaccine procured under the COVAX facility.

The National Vaccine Deployment Plan rolls out tomorrow in 43 districts, which are the epi-centres of the pandemic including 25 in Greater Accra, 16 in Ashanti, and two in the Central Region.

He said two sub groups of the populating especially persons most at risk and frontline State officials comprising healthcare workers, frontline security personnel, persons with underlying medical conditions, persons 60 years and above, and frontline members of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary, will be given the Covid-19 vaccine first.

Other essential service providers and the rest of the security agencies including water and electricity supply services, teachers and students, supply and distribution of fuels, farmers and food value chain, telecommunications services, air traffic and civil aviation control services, meteorological services, air transport services, waste management services, media, public and private commercial transport services, the Police Service, Armed Forces, Prisons Service, Immigration Service, National Fire Service, CEPS Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and other members of the Executive, Judiciary, and Legislature will also be vaccinated in the first rollout.

President Akufo-Addo has assured that whilst the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine is initially, concentrating on the 43 epicentre-districts, preparations are being made for the vaccination of 20m Ghanaians through the deployment of some 12,471 vaccinators, 37,413 volunteers, and 2,079 supervisors for the entire vaccination campaign.

Find below the list of the Covid-19 Vaccine centers in the Greater Accra Region.

Covid-19 Vaccination Sites by Districts

---Daily Guide

