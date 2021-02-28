ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.02.2021 Health

Ghana in talks with manufacturers for more covid-19 vaccines – Okoe Boye

Ghana in talks with manufacturers for more covid-19 vaccines – Okoe Boye
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Government is in talks with manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccines to get additional vaccines for the country.

This comes on the back of the delivery of some 600,000 vaccines to Ghana.

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Okoe Boye on The Big Issue on Citi TV/FM said Ghana will receive more vaccines in the coming weeks.

“There is communication going on between the sector minister through the Russian Embassy as well as certain agents who have direct access to the manufacturers [of the vaccines]. We are looking at sources like COVAX, M-pharma and some private entities that have shown signs of wanting to give us vaccines.”

Ghana took delivery of doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India last week Wednesday.

The vaccines arrived via the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) which Ghana has signed onto alongside 91 other countries.

There is no indication yet when the actual vaccination of persons will begin.

The areas earmarked for the initial vaccine rollout are the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area including Awutu Senya and Awutu Senya East in the Central Region.

A similar segmented population in the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and Obuasi municipality will also be covered, according to a statement from the Information Ministry.

The persons in these areas who will benefit from the initial doses of vaccine are “health workers, adults 60 years and over, people with underlying health conditions, frontline executive, legislature, judiciary and their related staff, frontline security personnel, some religious leaders, essential workers, teachers and other personalities.”

The newly arrived COVID-19 vaccines will be deployed to designated health facilities from March 2, 2021.

—citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Gov't to use technology to deploy COVID-19 vaccines – Nsiah Asare
28.02.2021 | Health
Ho residents peddle conspiracy theories against COVID-19 vaccine
27.02.2021 | Health
COVID-19 Vaccine is free, doesn't cause impotence — GHS
27.02.2021 | Health
Manual on COVID-19 vaccination being developed for public sensitization – Okoe Boye hints
27.02.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Active cases fall to 5,419; six more die
27.02.2021 | Health
Compensation indeed awaits Ghana from COVAX in case of side effects---Dr. Achiano
27.02.2021 | Health
Rebecca Foundation donates to Kaneshie Polyclinic
26.02.2021 | Health
Onchocerciasis: GHS begins immunization in eight districts in Ashanti on Saturday
26.02.2021 | Health
Zipline, UPS Partner with Government of Ghana to deliver first COVID-19 Vaccines to health centres
26.02.2021 | Health
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo to address nation tonight as covid-19 vaccine rol...
9 minutes ago

GRIDCo blames Saturday’s ‘dumsor’ on gas supply issues
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line