[List] LGBT+Rights Ghana fights back, reports 20 influential Ghanaians for homophobia, blacklist

Hours after the National Security raided and closed down the office space of LGBT+Rights Ghana, the group has created a website that lists influential Ghanaians that the group deemed as being homophobic.

Moments after the shutdown of the office, the group took to its official social media pages to announce the closure and called on members and queer Ghanaians to stay calm. "Do not panic. We will triumph. The police may have raided our office and closed it down but the real office is in our hearts and minds,” the group stated.

The list comprises men of God, Lawyers, Politicians, media practitioners/journalists and musicians amongst others.

According to the group, the purpose of the “website is focused on bringing national and international attention to Ghanaian NGO Leaders, Religious Leaders, Government Officials, Media and others who are spewing hate against the LGBT+ Rights movement in the country."

It continued, "This watchlist is for the Ghanaian LGBTQ community to better identify influential homophobic individuals and bodies promoting hate and inciting violence against LGBTQ people in Ghana”.

The individuals cited by the group are; Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, Rapper Yaa Pono, Captain Smart of Angel FM, Johnnie Hughes of 3FM/TV3, Bishop Charles Agyin Asare, Pastor Mensah Otabil, immediate past Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, Gifty Anti, and the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Reverend Philip K. Naameh amongst others.

The group laments a deliberate hate crusade waged by these individuals especially lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning against them that has created a hostile environment for its members.

“There have been a number of other NGO leaders, religious leaders and government officials as well as media outlets who have joined in the national conversation on denying LGBT+ Rights Ghana the ability to operate an office and some threatening bodily harm and death to the community leaders and members. It has created a very hostile environment for community members.”

The group stressed that, "This is one of several crusades Foh Amoaning and his camp have waged against the Ghanaian LGBTQ community. Aside from inciting hate and empowering vigilante groups against the community, he is also responsible for hosting a well-known extremist Christian far-right hate group from the USA known as the World Congress of Families in 2019. Foh also vehemently opposed the PanAfrican International Lesbian and Gay Association (ILGA) conference slated for June 2020. The said meeting was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The group is calling on its members to send names and images of anti-LGBT persons or group to be included in the list of homophobias.

They have therefore called on human rights organizations and allies to join them condemn the attacks and hate crimes they are being subjected to.

Below is the portal:

https://www.antilgbtwatchlistgh.com/