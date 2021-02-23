ModernGhanalogo

23.02.2021 Social News

Akufo-Addo not ready to legalise LGBTQI – Hadzide

Akufo-Addo not ready to legalise LGBTQI – Hadzide
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

President Akufo-Addo has assured that Ghana will not legalize LGBTQI under his presidency.

Speaking on GHTODAY on Tuesday, the former deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, stated that the president has confirmed that he will not oversee same-sex relationships gaining grounds in the country.

“We are a people of culture governed by rules and regulations. Whatever decision we take should conform with our culture and laws…I can confirm to you that the president has indicated that Ghana is not ready to legalize LGBTQI in the current context,” Hadzide told host Serwah Amihere adding, the “president has assured that that beautiful and our unique differentiation is protected.”

This comes after an office for the LGBTQI in Accra was shut down Monday by the National Security on orders of the President.

Conversation and anger towards LGBT practices have been renewed in Ghana following fundraiser which was attended by several diplomats including the Australian High Commissioner who pledged to support the group.

The EU office in Ghana has declared support for the group.

---starrfm

