14.02.2021 Health

Ghana Health Service Health Promotion Division embarks on market and lorry park public education.

The Ghana Health Service, Health Promotion Division has embarked on a series of COVID-19 prevention and awareness campaign in principal markets and Hotspots in the Greater Accra Region.

Under the theme “mask is a must” campaign, the exercise was conducted as part of efforts to ensure sensitization of the general population on the Covid-19 protocols in the Central Business District of Greater Accra and hotspots.

The campaign targeted a population of about three thousand people, including market women, trotro drivers, street sellers and various workplaces.

The goal was to educate the target population on the causes, mode of transmission, symptoms and the preventive protocols of Covid-19.

The Campaign activities were mapped out in close coordination with various market women associations, leaders of various transport unions and Leaders of various Lorry parks, sellers and patrons of markets.

About four thousand (4000) social and behaviour change communication materials including posters and leaflets on Covid-19 were distributed.

Further, about 2000 pieces of reusable facemask were also distributed to people who were without masks.

“The recent resurgence of the virus worldwide has increased the challenge for WHO and health authorities and until a treatment or a vaccine is introduced in Ghana, we need to continue to collaborate to control the spread of the virus and raise community awareness on the importance of wearing a mask, maintaining physical distancing and practising good hand hygiene,” Dr DaCosta Aboagye, Director of the Division said.

“We urge every Ghanaian to follow these basic Health promotion measures to protect themselves and their families against this disease in order to resume the normal activities of our daily lives,” Dr Da Costa added.

At the end of the program, the leadership of the various groups, transport unions, traders, drivers, okada riders expressed joy and thanked the Ghana Health Service /Health Promotion Division for their effort. They requested that such activities should be organized intermittently so that the people would be cautious about themselves and always abide by the preventive protocols.

The series of activities were led by Mrs Mabel Asafo , Deputy Director Social Mobilisation & Advocacy and Mrs Bridget Anim , Deputy Director Health Communication .

