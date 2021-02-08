Women are more accursed than men — Ogyam1

Osɔfo Emmanuel also known as Ogyam 1, the founder and leader of the Hands of God Power Ministry International believes women are more accursed than men.

He says the way women dress, the make up they wear and how they speak and their general behaviour in society attracts curses upon themselves than men.

In explaining his statement about why women are accursed, he said the dresses some women put on are seductive, disrespectful and easily disclose secrets about themselves and others.

These behaviours he intimated have the tendency to attract evil spirits which bring curses upon them.

Ogyam1 noted that, the way some women adress exposing their cleavages and vital parts of their bodies also attracts evils eyes and spirit to them.

"Curses follow women than men because women are neatier and attractive than men. When a women gets mad, a man can sleep with such a woman. But, when a man gets mad, you cannot ask a woman to sleep with him".

Ogyam 1 was speaking to D.C. Kwame Kwakye on his popular sociocultural and spiritual show "About Life" on GBC Radio Central Sunday 7th of February, 2021.

Explaining, he said, the female start developing breast at about thirteen years and that is where their attractiveness begins.

In addition, Osɔfo Emma said even when a woman doesn't have facial beauty they normally have attractive buttocks and breast that invites the physical and spirits.

He added that revealing secrets has become common among women. "Women who normally go about divulging secret information about their husbands are the most afflicted by curses".

Quoting from the Holy Bible to support his claim, he referenced 1 Corinthians 7:16 "How do you know, wife, whether you will save your husband? Or, how do you know, husband, whether you will save your wife?"

Osofo Emma further delving deeper into the matter said, as women meet to discuss things about their husbands and themselves, there are evil spirits hovering around and they would just pounce on the information and act on it.

"Normally men think they used their money to marry women and as such they cannot set rules for them. When this happens women go about talking about such men to other people and evil spirits hook unto the such information they are releasing about their husbands and it begins to manifest as a curse".

He ended by cautioning ladies to be modest in their dressing and also to be careful what they say about themselves and others in order to avoid attracting curses unto themselves.