ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.02.2021 Health

Covid-19: Five students of Koforidua Technical Institute test positive

Covid-19: Five students of Koforidua Technical Institute test positive
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Some five male students of Koforidua Technical Institute (KOTECH) in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region have been isolated at a location after being suspected of coronavirus.

Initially, about eight students were showing the symptoms of the virus, and after being diagnosed, they tend to be infected with the coronavirus.

The authorities, however, conducted further testing on the schools, of which four were tested negative and one whose temperature was rising has been admitted at a private facility receiving treatment.

A source in the school who revealed this to DGN Online said, there has been mass testing of the students, teaching and non-teaching staff in the school and as they are waiting for the results.

Meanwhile, the affected victims have been quarantined as the school authorities have kept mute on the matter after several attempts to speak to them prove futile.

It has been reported that some secondary schools in the region have also recorded cases.

The Regional Health Directorate is yet to brief the media on this development.

---Daily Guide

More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Covid-19: Eight more die, active cases increase to 6,352
08.02.2021 | Health
Traditional Caterers assure GTA of total adherence to COVID-19 Protocols
08.02.2021 | Health
HIV science has advanced but policies-programmes have been slow to #endAIDS
08.02.2021 | Health
Awutu Bawjiase Polyclinic records zero stillbirth in 2019, 2020
07.02.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Danger looms if aged, others with underlying conditions are not vaccinated – Omane Boamah warns
07.02.2021 | Health
COVID-19: UK strain driving transmission in Ghana – WACCBIP
06.02.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Nine more die, active cases hit 6,095
06.02.2021 | Health
Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Municipality lead in COVID-19 cases in western North Region
06.02.2021 | Health
Construction Begins On New NHIS Office In Obuasi Municipal
05.02.2021 | Health
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: AIS cases balloon to 79 from 42
1 hour ago

COVID-19: It's 'bone-marrow shocking' Ghanaians with 'underl...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line