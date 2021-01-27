ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.01.2021 Health

Covid-19: FDA caution against fake hydrogen peroxide as shortage hit town

By Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri
Covid-19: FDA caution against fake hydrogen peroxide as shortage hit town
Listen to article

There is complete shortage of hydrogen peroxide in the country's pharmacies after research reveals the medicine provides quick protection against covid-19.

The mad rush in town for the medicine after the research was published has actually emboldened some unscrupulous persons who have taken advantage of the panic buying to introduce fake hydrogen peroxide on the market.

In a statement jointly signed by the Food and Drugs Authority and the Pharmacy Council, there is shortage of hydrogen peroxide in pharmaceutical facilities due to panic buying.

The statement noted that this has given rise to the sale of fake and substandard Hydrogen Peroxide on the market.

"Pharmacies and Over the Counter Medicine Shops are hereby cautioned to always buy their stocks from licensed wholesalers and manufacturers," it adds.

The use of hydrogen peroxide has actually proven to provide immediate protection against Covid-19, a new research has shown.

According to the study, “A Case for Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash and Gargle to Limit SARS-CoV-2 Infection” the 'traditional' oral hygiene fluid which is inexpensive, readily available, and safe to use in low concentrations could be applied to reduce viral load in the oral and nasal cavities of Covid-19 patients and to inactivate the viruses they shed.

This, the study indicated, would protect contacts of Covid-19 patients and, especially, health workers from being infected.

Research team leader, Rev. Emeritus Prof. Andrews Seth Ayettey Retired Professor, University of Ghana Medical School, College of Health Sciences, in a release said a 1per cent nebulized hydrogen peroxide that would reach all parts of the respiratory tract including the alveoli could prove helpful in management of patients with early signs and symptoms of Covid-19.

Read full statement below:

DOWNLOAD FILE: 127202142817-osjvm0x442-joint-press-release.pdf

Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri
Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri

Editor

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
ICGC Christ Temple’s support to Korle Bu Children’s Cancer Unit a lifesaving gesture – Dr. Renner
27.01.2021 | Health
Covid-19: The safety protocols are immediate vaccine - Microbiologist
27.01.2021 | Health
There’s no policy for turning away non-COVID cases from hospitals – GHS
27.01.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Five more die, active cases hit 3,813
27.01.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Ban on mass gatherings amidst spike ‘perfectly legitimate’ – Public Health Analyst
27.01.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Some recovered victims having erectile dysfunction – GMA reveals
26.01.2021 | Health
Active Covid-19 cases jump to 108 in Volta, Oti records two cases
26.01.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Five more persons dead; death toll now 372
26.01.2021 | Health
Impact of covid-19 in Ghana worsening – GMA
26.01.2021 | Health
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Do DNA test for Rawlings alleged daughter before you bury hi...
35 minutes ago

Anlo Traditional Area to organise another funeral for Rawlin...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line