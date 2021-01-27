Covid-19: FDA caution against fake hydrogen peroxide as shortage hit town

Listen to article

There is complete shortage of hydrogen peroxide in the country's pharmacies after research reveals the medicine provides quick protection against covid-19.

The mad rush in town for the medicine after the research was published has actually emboldened some unscrupulous persons who have taken advantage of the panic buying to introduce fake hydrogen peroxide on the market.

In a statement jointly signed by the Food and Drugs Authority and the Pharmacy Council, there is shortage of hydrogen peroxide in pharmaceutical facilities due to panic buying.

The statement noted that this has given rise to the sale of fake and substandard Hydrogen Peroxide on the market.

"Pharmacies and Over the Counter Medicine Shops are hereby cautioned to always buy their stocks from licensed wholesalers and manufacturers," it adds.

The use of hydrogen peroxide has actually proven to provide immediate protection against Covid-19, a new research has shown.

According to the study, “A Case for Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash and Gargle to Limit SARS-CoV-2 Infection” the 'traditional' oral hygiene fluid which is inexpensive, readily available, and safe to use in low concentrations could be applied to reduce viral load in the oral and nasal cavities of Covid-19 patients and to inactivate the viruses they shed.

This, the study indicated, would protect contacts of Covid-19 patients and, especially, health workers from being infected.

Research team leader, Rev. Emeritus Prof. Andrews Seth Ayettey Retired Professor, University of Ghana Medical School, College of Health Sciences, in a release said a 1per cent nebulized hydrogen peroxide that would reach all parts of the respiratory tract including the alveoli could prove helpful in management of patients with early signs and symptoms of Covid-19.

