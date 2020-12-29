ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.12.2020 Obituaries

Nii Armah Tetteh, 61 Years Old, Brother of Klasik Radio Host Dady Kay Quaison

Nii Armah TettehNii Armah Tetteh
Listen to article

The sudden death of Mr. Nii Armah Tetteh, 61 years old, was reported in Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA, on Monday, December 14, 2020. Mr. Armah Tetteh died in his sleep, according to his younger brother, Mr. Dady Kay Quaison, the popular program host of Klasik Radio, the Atlanta, Georgia-based global Ghanaian community Internet radio station.

Funeral and burial arrangements are as follows: There will be a funeral service at the Jesus Power Assemblies of God Church, 351 Pike Boulevard, Lawrenceville, Ga. 30046 on Saturday, January 2, 2021, from 5 pm – 11 pm. Prior to the funeral service, there will be a viewing of the mortal remains of Nii Armah Tetteh from 9:30 am – 10:30 am, at the Tom Wages Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, Ga., 120 Scenic Highway, 30046; and burial at 12:15 pm – 1:00 pm, 5979 Bethany Road, Buford, Ga.

Born in Accra, Ghana, August 8, 1959, to Mr. Danial Andrews Quaisie and Mrs. Mary Edmund Quaisie, of Cape Coast, Ghana’s Central Region, Nii Armah Tetteh, alias “TT,” was the fifth of nine children and attended primary and middle schools, at the Tema Community Number 2 Residential Settlement, where he graduated in 1976.

While in Ghana, Nii Armah Tetteh worked at the Mangoase Bar and Grill, Community Number Two, or Community Two, at Tema, in the Greater-Accra Region, for some two decades, as well as briefly at the Tema-based Ocean Fisheries Company Limited, in the latter firm’s logistics department. Here in the United States, “TT,” as the deceased was popularly and affectionately known, worked at the Home Depot hardware store, as well as at Global Systems, both in Buford, Ga. At his death, Mr. Armah Tetteh was working with the Millennium Matt, Suwanee, Ga.

Younger brother Dady Kay Quaison described TT as a very serviceable, hardworking and a dependable relative who will be sorely missed. The deceased left behind several adult children and grandchildren, as well as several siblings. The general public is cordially invited.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr.

(Atumpan News Service)

More Obituaries
Modern Ghana Links
Joseph Yeboah, Klasik Radio Managing-Director, Dies at 56
19.12.2020 | Obituaries
Late Mfantseman MP Finally Laid To Rest
28.11.2020 | Obituaries
Bishop Beatrice Dzandu-Hedidor Passes On At 79
27.11.2020 | Obituaries
GNASSM Mourns Women Organiser Rita Mariama Mahama
09.10.2020 | Obituaries
US Based Media Mogul and Showbiz Guru; Mr. CNN Losses Father in London
17.09.2020 | Obituaries
Methodist Church Eulogizes The Late Bishop Asante-Antwi
15.09.2020 | Obituaries
Funeral Rites For Late Prophet Seth Frimpong Announced
11.09.2020 | Obituaries
CALL TO GLORY: Hannah Efua Abban And Dorcas Efua Abban
31.08.2020 | Obituaries
Final Funeral Rites For The Late Sir John Announced
25.08.2020 | Obituaries
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Watch night service: Don’t prophesy deaths of people – Opoku...
5 hours ago

Mahama to speak at 39th Anniversary of 31st December Revolut...
5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line