Nii Armah Tetteh, 61 Years Old, Brother of Klasik Radio Host Dady Kay Quaison

The sudden death of Mr. Nii Armah Tetteh, 61 years old, was reported in Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA, on Monday, December 14, 2020. Mr. Armah Tetteh died in his sleep, according to his younger brother, Mr. Dady Kay Quaison, the popular program host of Klasik Radio, the Atlanta, Georgia-based global Ghanaian community Internet radio station.

Funeral and burial arrangements are as follows: There will be a funeral service at the Jesus Power Assemblies of God Church, 351 Pike Boulevard, Lawrenceville, Ga. 30046 on Saturday, January 2, 2021, from 5 pm – 11 pm. Prior to the funeral service, there will be a viewing of the mortal remains of Nii Armah Tetteh from 9:30 am – 10:30 am, at the Tom Wages Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, Ga., 120 Scenic Highway, 30046; and burial at 12:15 pm – 1:00 pm, 5979 Bethany Road, Buford, Ga.

Born in Accra, Ghana, August 8, 1959, to Mr. Danial Andrews Quaisie and Mrs. Mary Edmund Quaisie, of Cape Coast, Ghana’s Central Region, Nii Armah Tetteh, alias “TT,” was the fifth of nine children and attended primary and middle schools, at the Tema Community Number 2 Residential Settlement, where he graduated in 1976.

While in Ghana, Nii Armah Tetteh worked at the Mangoase Bar and Grill, Community Number Two, or Community Two, at Tema, in the Greater-Accra Region, for some two decades, as well as briefly at the Tema-based Ocean Fisheries Company Limited, in the latter firm’s logistics department. Here in the United States, “TT,” as the deceased was popularly and affectionately known, worked at the Home Depot hardware store, as well as at Global Systems, both in Buford, Ga. At his death, Mr. Armah Tetteh was working with the Millennium Matt, Suwanee, Ga.

Younger brother Dady Kay Quaison described TT as a very serviceable, hardworking and a dependable relative who will be sorely missed. The deceased left behind several adult children and grandchildren, as well as several siblings. The general public is cordially invited.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr.

(Atumpan News Service)