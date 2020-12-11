NPP's Dakoa Newman's father reported dead after she won Okaikwei South seat the first time

ModernGhana News can confirm that the father of Dakoa Newman, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP-elect for Okaikwei South has died.

Reports say Mr Newman died on December 10 in the house.

The cause of death is yet unknown.

ModernGhana team yesterday in the evening searched to the family house of the NPP MP and found it located at the Awudome Estate and close to TV Africa with several party members all over.

The party members who were supposed to be jubilating over the victory of their candidate as witnessed across the country were actually looking sad with tight security at the frontage of the house which is right by the roadside.

The melancholic looking members whose facial expressions alone could tell of the sad news, ModernGhana News confirmed it report from several neighbours who were standing close to the house of the MP expressing shock.

The fresh MP, Dakoa Newman was on Tuesday declared the winner of the Constituency parliamentary seat with 40,393 votes.

Abraham Kotei Neequaye of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had 26,019 votes.

Mr Joseph Quartey, the Constituency Returning Officer, who declared the results, said total valid votes were 66,412; rejected ballots, 444; and total votes cast was 66,856.

About Dakoa Newman

Dakoa Newman who was then a polling station women organizer in the Okaikoi South constituency pledged to provide jobs for the teeming youth in the constituency.

She is an old student of Wesley Girls Senior High School, Cape Coast and holds a Political Science Degree from the University of Ghana, Legon as well as a Master’s Degree in Programme and Project management from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom.

Dakoa Newman also holds professional certificates in project management and also risk management from the Project Management Institute, USA.