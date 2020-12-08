Tourism Minister Barbara Oteng Gyasi loses Prestea-Huni-Valley seat to NDC

Listen to article

The Tourism, Art and Culture Minister, Barbara Oteng Gyasi has lost the Prestea Huni-Valley seat after just one-term to the opposition National Democratic Congress’ Robert Wisdom Cudjoe.

Cudjoe won the seat for the NDC with 56,464 votes while the Tourism Minister polled 34,067 votes.

The MP-elect was the DCE for Prestea-Huni-Valley under Mills and Mahama governments.

MP-elect for Prestea-Huni-Valley

Speaking to Citi News at Bogoso after his declaration, Wisdom Cudjoe said his win signals that the people want the NDC back in government for their good works.

“That is the promise I gave yesterday that we are going to win with over 10,000 votes difference. We had an idea of the outcome because when we went around visiting our people, they were calling us to come back. Simply because whatever we left in terms of development is still where we left it now. So they decided not to waste another four years again and rather bring us back again to continue our good works. So the trike was just about our past performance.“

Full results;

Prestea Huni-Valley Presidential

NPP: 37,572

NDC: 56,810

GUM: 2,075

CPP: 64

GFP: 35

GCPP: 22

APC: 50

LPG: 41

PNC: 29

PPP : 40

NDP: 41

INDEPENDENT: 42

_Total Expected Voters:_136, 934

Total Votes Cast: 99,426

Total Spoilt Votes: 2606

Parliamentary

NPP: 34, 067

NDC: 56, 464

GUM: 1,920

GCPP: 260

Total Expected Voters: 137, 934

Total Votes Cast: 99,108

Total Spoilt Votes: 1,397

---citinewsroom