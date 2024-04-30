Ensure removal of illegal structures in buffer zone — MMDAs told

The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development (MLGDRD) has urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to ensure the removal of illegal structures in buffer zone for free flow of drains.

The Director of Policy Planning, Budget, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Eric Tetteh-Addison speaking at the press briefing on Monday in Accra, reiterated that, properties on the buffer zone of the drains should be removed and failure to comply would lead to severe sanctions.

He said in every year, Accra witness significant flood resulting to loss of lives and properties.

He highlighted that an amount of 8,256,170 has been allocated to the 17 MMDAs, who are the beneficiaries of the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID) to desilt gutters to prevent flooding.

“In order to protect communities ahead of the rainy season, the ministry is pushing for proactive measures that demonstrate its commitment to environmental sustainability and catastrophe prevention,” he added.

The Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID) is to improve flood risk and solid waste management in the Odaw River Basin and improve access to basic infrastructure and services in the targeted flood prone low-income communities in the Greater Accra region.

The object of the project is to improve access to basic infrastructure and services in the targeted communities within the Odaw River Basin and to provide immediate and effective response to an eligible crisis of emergency.