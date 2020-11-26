ModernGhanalogo

26.11.2020 Health

Covid-19: Ghana’s Active Cases Drop To 775

Covid-19: Ghana’s Active Cases Drop To 775
Ghana has seen a steady decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases.

At a press conference today, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said the number of active cases dropped to 775 since November 22.

He added that the total number of cases stood at 51,225.

According to him, 50,127 persons have been discharged or recovered from the virus.

The death toll stood at 323.

