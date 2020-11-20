ModernGhanalogo

20.11.2020 Tributes & Condolences

STATEMENT: US Ambassador On The Passing Of Ghana’s Former President Jerry John Rawlings

By US Embassy || Accra
Accra, GHANA—On behalf of the government and people of the United States, I offer our sincere condolences to the government and people of Ghana on the passing of His Excellency former President Jerry John Rawlings on November 12.

I extend our deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, especially to former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and their children.

President Rawlings is recognized worldwide for steering Ghana’s transition from authoritarian rule to a multi-party democracy.

Ghana’s achievements as a leader in economics, peace, and democracy, both in the region and beyond, form an important part of his enduring legacy.

We join Ghana in mourning the loss of this towering figure.

May he rest in peace.

