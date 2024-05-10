ModernGhana logo
Minister of Education advocates for STEMNNOVATION in Ghana's educational system

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
The Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has underscored the importance of STEMNNOVATION as a crucial component in transforming Ghana's educational landscape.

Speaking at the 3rd edition of the STEMNNOVATION competition in Accra, Dr. Adutwum emphasized the government's commitment to promoting STEM education and providing the necessary resources for its implementation.

STEM education, which focuses on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, plays a pivotal role in driving socio-economic development. Dr. Adutwum highlighted its relevance in addressing compelling national and global challenges, stressing the need for Ghana to prioritize STEM education to remain competitive in the global arena.

The STEMNNOVATION competition offers participating schools and students the platform to showcase their innovative solutions to real-world problems using technology and creativity. Dr. Adutwum revealed that over 200 students are set to compete in the 3rd edition of the competition across regional levels, with winners advancing to the national level in Accra.

Encouraging students to participate wholeheartedly, Dr. Adutwum emphasized the importance of courage and diligence in the competition. He expressed optimism that Ghana can become a leader in STEM education by promoting and investing in STEM initiatives effectively.

The Minister highlighted the government's commitment to modernizing Ghana's educational system, including the construction of schools equipped to facilitate learning and innovation. He emphasized the need to empower the youth with the skills and knowledge necessary to shape their future and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Dr. Adutwum reiterated the importance of continuity in efforts to enhance Ghana's educational system, emphasizing the role of education in empowering the next generation of Ghanaians. He applauded the STEMNNOVATION competition as a significant step towards fostering innovation and excellence in education.

In conclusion, the Minister's advocacy for STEMNNOVATION reflects a broader commitment to driving educational transformation in Ghana. By championing STEM education and promoting innovative learning approaches, Dr. Adutwum aims to equip Ghana's youth with the tools they need to thrive in the 21st century.

