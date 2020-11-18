ModernGhanalogo

18.11.2020

Akufo-Addo Should Have Sacked Selfish, Unprofessional Amidu Long Ago – Akpaloo Opens Fire

2 HOURS AGO

The Presidential Candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Kofi Akpaloo has described former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu as selfish.

Mr Amidu’s sudden resignation has generated massive public discourse as some fear that Ghana’s quest to win the fight against corruption is in jeopardy.

But speaking in with Empire Fm’s Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan as part of his eight-day campaign tour of the Western North and Western Regions, Mr Akpaloo stated that President Akufo-Addo should have fired the Special Prosecutor long ago for what he described as poor performance.

“Mr Martin Amidu was incompetent and should have been fired by the President but the government tolerated him for a long time, if I were the President, I would have fired him long ago because he wasn’t efficient at all, he needs to refund all the salaries he took during his tenure as the Special Prosecutor because he didn’t do anything for the state,” he stated.

Mr Akpaloo queried why Martin Amidu failed to investigate the controversial airbus bribery saga.

“Looking at when the air bus saga came up, he did not do anything about it, to me I noticed that he was the Attorney-General when the case came up so he might be involved one way or the other that is why he put the issue under the carpet, he wasn’t professional and didn’t do a good job”.

---starrfm

