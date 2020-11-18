SAYeTECH Crowned Winner As 2020 Israeli Green Innovation Competition Wraps Up

The second edition of the Israeli Green Innovation Competition, which was held on the final day of the 2020 Virtual Ghana Garden & Flower Show, came to an end with Jeffrey Appiagyei of SAYeTECH being adjudged the winner of this year’s competition.

The Israeli Green Innovation Competition awards individuals and organizations that promote environmental conservation and agriculture in Ghana. This year, six shortlisted contestants hosted by the competition judges, pitched for the ultimate award by doing a 5-minute prototype presentation of their innovative product or services, with SAYeTECH emerging victorious.

Appiagyei will receive a fully-paid trip to Israel to participate in industry related conferences in order to learn best practices, to network and to seek potential investors to expand his existing business. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the prize itself will be given and coordinated after the state of Israel opens her boarders to tourists.

The Israeli Ambassador H.E. Shani Cooper-Zubida, who declared the winner of this year’s competition, stated that Israel prides itself as a nation of innovation that helps to stimulate innovation wherever it finds itself and as such, she pledged to continue the Israeli Green Innovation Competition in subsequent years.

“We are delighted that through this show we are unearthing new solutions to solve Ghana’s challenges in the floriculture, horticulture and agriculture industry to help make Ghana a cleaner, healthier, wealthier and a more beautiful country,” she added.

The special guest of honour, Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, Program Director of the Kosmos Innovation Center, opined that these kinds of innovative competitions go a long way to develop start up business as well as give them the needed exposure in the global world.

Alluding to the theme for this year’s Ghana Garden and Flower Show, he said, “As we try to live the change, part of it is supporting young entrepreneurs and living the green life, and these presenters have shown through their activities or business model how we can also live the change. I would like to call on everyone to live the change for a better tomorrow.”

This year’s six shortlisted participants included Jeffrey Kwabena Yeboah of Ripples Décor & Design, Jeffrey Appiagyei of SayTech, Louis Marie Atoluko Ayariga of KoaTech, Abubakar Zachariah of Mush Farm Production, Aggor Benjamin Yaw of Trash Fone and Michael Selasi Kweku Bakah of Asaasepa Food Systems Ltd.

About the Israeli Green Innovation Competition (IGIC)

Instituted in 2019, the Israeli Green Innovation Competition (IGIC) seek to honor individuals and organizations that come up with innovative solutions that promote environmental conservation and agriculture in Ghana. The initiative is undertaken in collaboration with the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, an initiative of Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa). The Competition activities are therefore hosted by the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement and managed by Stratcomm Africa.

The IGIC is a combination between the two greatest strengths of Israel: Agriculture and Innovation. Israel prides itself as a nation of innovation that helps to stimulate innovation wherever it finds itself. As such, the Israeli Green Innovation Competition focuses on innovative startups in the agriculture and horticulture sector. This is in line with Israel’s commitment to stimulate both agriculture and innovation in Ghana.