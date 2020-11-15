Posters, Fliers Of Rawlings' ‘One-Week Ceremony’ False – Office

The Office of the late Jerry John Rawlings says there will not be any special event to mark one week of the former president’s passing.

The announcement follows several rumours and claims especially on social media that such an event will be held.

Some reports claimed that the Presidency was hosting such a ceremony at the seat of government next week and that there was divided opinion about the move particularly because it is alien to the customs of the late president’s kinsmen.

But the office of Rawlings in a statement said, all such communications are wrong and should be ignored.

“The general public is also informed that there will be no one week ceremony. All flyers and other communication announcing such a ceremony are false and should be ignored,” it said.

Meanwhile the office further dispelled claims that the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has been hospitalized.

“Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is well and has not been admitted to any hospital. She was present when President Akufo-Addo and former President Mahama called on the family on Friday, November 13.”

Former President Jerry John Rawlings died around 10 am on November 12, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital at age 73.

The sad incident occurred barely a month after he laid his mother Madam Victoria Agbotui to rest.

Many leaders in Ghana and across the world have expressed their condolences to the family and the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and former president John Mahama have also paid visits to his house to condole with his family.

The Office of the late President has since urged the general public and groups to book appointments to make the necessary visitation arrangements.

“The office of former President Jerry John Rawlings informs the general public that all who wish to call on the family of the late former President will be received by prearranged appointments. Individuals or organisations are kindly urged to book appointments by calling 0264444464.”

“Due to COVID-19 protocols, the office kindly informs all groups and institutions who obtain appointments that visitors with appointments who arrive at the former President's office without nose masks will not be allowed in,” the office adds.

A book of condolences has been opened for the late president at the Accra International Conference Centre.

