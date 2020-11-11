Afaglo Warns Against Rising Cases Of Covid-19

Listen to article

THE CHIEF Executive Officer (CEO) of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industry, Mr Novihoho Afaglo has kicked against the notion that Ghana has defeated Covid-19.

In his view, all indications and statistics on the ground point to the fact that the virus is gathering momentum following the fragrant disregard for covid-19 safety protocols.

According to him, the situation has become so because the leadership of this country loved power more than the survival of its citizens.

Mr Afaglo said, over the few months, the country has stopped the contact tracing of Covid-19 patients, focusing its attention at the airport forgetting that people were still living among others with the virus.

He said because the leadership of the ruling government had shifted attention from fighting the disease to elections the print and the electronic media have also kept stopped reporting and sensitising the public with all attention tilted towards politics.

“What is more worrying is the fact that the cases are rising as a result of people engaging in political campaigns with following the safety protocols. All political parties don’t seem to care because it’s an election year,” he stated.

In this regard, the CEO called on Ghanaians to do well to avoid close contact, always wear face mask and wash hands regularly without touching our faces.

He urged Ghanaians to report any unusual feeling to the near-by hospital or see a doctor for the right medication to be prescribed.

“Let’s avoid the brainwashing of our politicians saying Covid-19 is gone, it is still around and spreading more, we only have one life to live so lets stay united and abide by the safety protocols,” Mr Afaglo advised.

This comes at the backdrop of findings of a study conducted by the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP) revealing that about one million Ghanaians have been already exposed to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study, which was led by scientists at the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP), in collaboration with their colleagues at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), found that significantly more people have been infected by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, than Ghana’s 49,102 confirmed cases would suggest.

Currently, Ghana has 1156 active cases, 320 deaths, 49,102 accumulated cases and 47,726 recoveries.