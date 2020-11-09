Daily Cases Risen From 20 To 130 – GHS

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has expressed concerns about rising cases of covid-19 in Ghana.

According to GHS, daily infections rate has risen from 20 to 130.

Director General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, revealed this to the media in Accra on Monday, November 9, 2020.

He said active cases in Ghana as of November 9 stood at 1,139.

According to him, the outbreak was mainly in Accra and Berekum in the Ahafo Region.

He said out of the 170 cases recorded at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) were mainly among male travelers and persons from Nigeria, UK.