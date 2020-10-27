Ghana’s COVID-19 Active Cases Now 488

Listen to article

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana as of October 23, stands at 488.

316 people have succumbed to the disease since March 2020.

A geographical overview of the active cases shows that five out of the 16 regions have no active cases of the virus, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.

The regions are the Upper West, North East, Savannah, Northern, and Oti.

The Central Region however has just a case.

The Greater Accra Region has the highest number of active cases. The region currently has 335 cases followed by the Ashanti Region with 17 cases.

Ghana has since March 2020 recorded 47,775 cases while the number of persons who have recovered from the disease stands at 46,971.

58% of the recorded cases are male whereas 42% are females.

Ghana targets zero active COVID-19 cases

Nana Akufo-Addo in his 18th address to the nation on measures to control the spread of the virus said Ghana is targeting zero active cases of COVID-19.

Nana Akufo-Addo who believes the country is managing the pandemic in much better ways said he will not rest on his oars until the virus is completely eradicated in Ghana.

Touting the government's efforts in minimizing the rate of infections and the robust measures put in place to tackle the virus, Nana Akufo-Addo urged all hands to be on deck in complying with the safety protocols to achieve the no active COVID-19 case feat.

---citinewsroom