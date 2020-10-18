ModernGhanalogo

18.10.2020 Poem

Be A Genius

By Waterz Yidana
Be A Genius
Be a genius
It is not something beyond your essence;
You can be by proudly accepting assistance.

At your age
Is the perfect time to start without rage.
Geniuses are stars in the world
Be a star and change the world- note my word!
It is either you change the world
Or accept to be changed by the world that is so bold.

Geniuses are few
Like gold and precious stones that are always new.
They are scarce in the world that is full of strife.
Be one that adds value to life...

Waterz Yidana 

Author of Madman and the Drunkards 

