Be a genius

It is not something beyond your essence;

You can be by proudly accepting assistance.

At your age

Is the perfect time to start without rage.

Geniuses are stars in the world

Be a star and change the world- note my word!

It is either you change the world

Or accept to be changed by the world that is so bold.

Geniuses are few

Like gold and precious stones that are always new.

They are scarce in the world that is full of strife.

Be one that adds value to life...

Waterz Yidana

Author of Madman and the Drunkards