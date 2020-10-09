WhatsUp News Editor To Appear In Court On October 22

Listen to article

The editor of Whatsup News, David Tamakloe, has been granted bail by the New Edubiase Magistrate Court in the Ashanti Region today, Thursday, October 8.

His bail sum is GHS10,000 with two sureties.

He will appear before the court on October 22.

He was also slapped with two counts of allegedly publishing false news.

The editor was arrested by the Tesano police on Wednesday afternoon.

He was then moved to New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region later in the evening.

“I wasn’t manhandled but was put in handcuffs from Accra all the way to the Ashanti Region over the coverage of a press conference by the NDC during the new voter ID card registration where the party made the allegation. I have been ordered to reappear in court on 22 October,” he added.

Mr Tamakloe who is also the Vice-President of PRINPAG arrest was in connection to a publication in his virtual newspaper.

The publication was carried from a press conference held by the opposition NDC which alleges some police intimidation against Ewes and Northerners during the voter registration exercise in New Edubiase.

A morning show host of a local radio station in New Edubiase discussed the story on its platform. The morning show host was later arrested and processed for New Edubiase District court where he mentioned Whatsup News as the source.

The police invited the Editor of Whatsup News but failed to honour. After several unhonoured invitations, the police secured a bench warrant to help arrest the Whatsup News Editor in Accra.