We're Ready To Match Security Agencies Head-on; We'll Show Them We're Not Coward Grandchildren Of Togbe Agorkoli — Western Togoland Group

A group believed to be members of secessionist group Homeland Study Group Foundation in the Volta Region of Ghana have vowed to crush the security agencies head-on if government fails to agree to their demand.

Three police officers have been held captives.

Two are reported injured.

Members of the secessionist group in the early hours of Friday, September 25 blocked major roads into the Volta Region.

According to reports, both entry and exits points of the region have been blocked, whiles about 3 kilometers of the area have been blocked at different parts of the region.

There is huge traffic at Sogape and Juapong with pressure as a result of the protest with motorist stranded.

In an interview with Kojo Yankson on Joy Super Morning Show in the early hours of Friday morning, an unidentified man declined to reveal the identity of the leader behind the protest.

He said the group is furious and ever ready to face security agencies head-on in any attempt to disperse them.

"We are ready for the security agencies, we are not cowards, we will show them we are the grandchildren of Togbe Agorkoli and we are not cowards," he stated.

The group says the move comes after several efforts to declare independence for the Western Togo land were made unsuccessful by the Government of Ghana.

The group is said to have attacked two police stations at Mepe and Aveyime and made away with weapons belonging to the officers.

The Volta regional minister, Archibald Yao Letse in a later interview with Kojo Yankson said, the situation is under control.

According to him, the security council is working to calm the situation. He however advised residences and motorists to remain calm.

Background

The Homeland Study Group Foundation has been campaigning for the succession of parts of the Volta, Oti, Northern, North East and Upper East Regions of Ghana.

The leader of the group, Charles Kormi Kudzodzi, Declared independence for the 'Western Togoland' territory on November 16, 2019.

He has since been in exile, following an order by the Ho District Court for the "unlawful independence declaration".

in February, 2020, 21 persons alleged to have been recruited to be enlisted into the Western Togoland army were arrested at a secret training camp at Kpevedui in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.