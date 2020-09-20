Covid-19: 26 Positive Cases Record At KIA – Akufo-Addo Listen to articleSome 26 covid-19 cases have been recorded at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA). This was recorded among international air passengers arriving in Ghana through KIA. He said some 10,061 passengers have been tested so far. President Akufo-Addo said this in his 17th update on measures being taken against the spread of coronavirus in Ghana. ---Daily Guide
---Daily Guide