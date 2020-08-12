Ghana's Covid-19 Cases Hit 41,572

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 have risen to 41,572

This was after 168 new cases were recorded.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) latest update has confirmed.

The Service indicated that eight more deaths related to the infection have been counted.

This pushes the death toll to 223 from the previous 215.

Clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have also increased to 39,320.

Active case count falls to 2,029.