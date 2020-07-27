CEGA Congratulates Central Regional Police Command For Arms Seizure At Ajumako

Listen to article

The voter registration exercise which commenced a few weeks ago is gradually moving to an end but not without chaos, controversies, accusations and counter-accusations between the two major political parties; the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

It is surprising to see Ghana which is regarded as an icon of democracy on the continent and has gone through several successful elections since the beginning of the fourth republic in 1992 degenerate into chaos in a voter registration exercise for the December 2020 general elections.

This particular voter registration, unlike the previous ones, has recorded the unfortunate murder of a final year teacher trained at Banda who was mistaken for a party agent for NDC by an alleged NPP vigilante and knife attack on members belonging to both parties among others.

Another issue of very much concern to CEGA is the reported seizure in the Ajumako-Enyan Esiam constituency in the Central Region of arms and munitions in two vehicles; a silver-coloured Lexus SUV with registration number GG1000-20 and an unregistered pickup moving around the constituency. Upon a tip-off, these two vehicles together with others involved in the monitoring of the voter registration exercise in the region were searched by a Police mobile team, and quantities of arms and munitions were discovered in the two vehicles allegedly belonging to NPP party members. The occupants were arrested with their vehicles and taken to the Ajumako Police station for further investigations.

The CEGA views this development as very disturbing especially coming off the heels of a gun-fire incident by a Minister of State for Special Development Initiatives Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson and MP for Awutu Senya East at a registration center, Kasoa in Awutu Senya-East also in the Central Region. This has been highly condemned by a cross-section of the society and CEGA shares their concern.

As we congratulate the Central Regional Police for the swift action in arresting the people and seizing their deadly weapons, CEGA calls on the police to continue to show professionalism, be fair and firm in dealing with all the voter registration-related cases brought before them for action, and this will increase the trust of the people in the police as well as guarantee the safety of Ghanaians in the December 2020 elections.

Signed :

Prof. Ohene Adjei Executive Director 0208124706

Dr Justice Moses Aheto Executive Secretary 02425 27292

Mr George Yank ah

Communications Director 0242161111

Cc:

All media houses