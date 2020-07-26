COVID-19: Trotros, Taxis Can Load At Full Capacity — Akufo-Addo

Commercial vehicles can now load passengers at full capacity.

This was announced by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo during his 14th address.

“In consultation with the Ministries of Transport and Aviation and the leadership of transport operators, Government has taken the decision to lift the restrictions in the transport sector, and allow for full capacity in our domestic airplanes, taxis, trotros and buses. The wearing of masks in vehicles and aircrafts, and the maintenance of enhanced hygiene protocols, remain mandatory,” he declared.

The move is part of the second phase of easing of COVID-19 restrictions by the government.

Road Transport Operators after consultations with the Ghana Private Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council, in March, announced some measures to ensure social distancing among passengers in commercial vehicles.

This move was among others aimed at ensuring that the precautionary directives given by President Nana Akufo-Addo on social distancing were observed on all public transport vehicles and terminals to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The following measures were agreed upon:

All Passenger Carrying-vehicles including taxis seating 1-3 passengers on a row shall seat not more than two passengers on a row.

All Passenger Carrying-vehicles seating 1-4 passengers on a row shall seat not more than three passengers on a row

All Passenger carrying vehicles seating 1-5 passengers on a row shall seat not more than three passengers on a row.

---citinewsroom