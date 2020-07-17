Five Faces Court For Causing Harm

Two families have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court charged with disturbing public peace.

The throwing of a stone at a dog sparked the fight between them.

The accused persons are Emmanuel Taylor, 40, Record Keeper, Kennedy Taylor, 24, Cleaner, and Ebenezer Taylor, 40, Teacher belonging to one family while Samuel Kojo Tetteh, 25, Trader, and Elijah Tetteh, 17, student, were from the other family.

Ebenezer Taylor is additionally facing a charge of causing harm after biting the right ear of Samuel Kojo Tetteh.

The accused persons have pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Mrs Helen Ofie Ayeh, admitted Emmanuel, Kennedy, Ebenezer, and Samuel to bail in the sum GH¢10,000.00 each with two sureties each. One of the sureties should be a public servant.

Elijah was, however, admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢60,000.00 with one surety.

The court restrained the accused persons from getting 50 meters close to each other's house.

Prosecution was also ordered by the court to make their disclosures and file their witness statements within 21 days.

The matter has been adjourned to October 21.

Prosecuting General Sergeant Thomas Sarfo said the accused persons are siblings residing at Kuku Hill in Osu.

On June 9, this year, at about 2030 hours, Emmanuel reported that Samuel and Elijah had assaulted him.

The same day, at about 2045 hours, Samuel also reported that Emmanuel, Kennedy and Ebenezer had assaulted him and during the scuffle, Ebenezer bit his ear.

Prosecution said despite reporting each other at the Police Station, the accused persons went and sat in front of a shop adjacent to Chateau Towers, a Chinese Block of flats, and were accessing internet for free.

While there, Prosecution said Kennedy's dog emerged and it stood in front of his house.

Samuel who felt threatened threw a stone at the dog and that resulted in hot exchanges between Emmanuel and Samuel.

The other accused persons also joined in the fight. Later the two sets of siblings took turns to lodge complaints with the Police.

---GNA