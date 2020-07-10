COVID-19: 140 Out Of 200 Patients Discharged In Western North region

It has emerged that out of the 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases about 140 have been treated and discharged in the Western North Region and the region is yet to record any deaths.

They now have 60 active COVID-19 cases.

This was contained in a Public Health Emergency Management Committee report signed by Dr Marion Okorh-Owusu, Regional Health Director.

The Regional Health Director expressed her satisfaction at the work done so far and commended health professionals and all stakeholders for the great achievement.

She stressed that her outfit would not rest on its oars but would work hard to contain the situation.

She encouraged residents to continue to adhere to all the safety measures to be free from the pandemic.

Dr Okorh-Owusu further urged the residents to desist from stigmatization, adding that, those who have recovered and discharged were free of the virus and should be accepted back into the community.

