Covid-19: Kufuor And Wife Self-Quarantined

Ex-President John Kufuor and wife former first lady Theresa Kufuor have been isolated over COVID-19 fears.

The former first couple has been taken out of their residence after some security officers in their house tested positive for the virus.

It is unclear where they are isolating.

It comes hours after government announced President Akufo-Addo has gone into self-isolation after coming into contact with an infected person.

A statement signed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said the decision is on the advice of the President’s physicians.

“On the advise of doctors, the President of the Republic of Ghana, is from today, July 4, 2020, taking a 14-day precautionary self-isolation measure in compliance with Covid-19 protocols,” the statement said.

The statement, however, noted that even though one people around the President has tested positive for the virus, he was negative as of Saturday evening.

—starrfmonline