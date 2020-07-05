ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Tithe Collection Is To Be Declared As Illegal...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.07.2020 Headlines

Covid-19: Kufuor And Wife Self-Quarantined

Covid-19: Kufuor And Wife Self-Quarantined
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Ex-President John Kufuor and wife former first lady Theresa Kufuor have been isolated over COVID-19 fears.

The former first couple has been taken out of their residence after some security officers in their house tested positive for the virus.

It is unclear where they are isolating.

It comes hours after government announced President Akufo-Addo has gone into self-isolation after coming into contact with an infected person.

A statement signed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said the decision is on the advice of the President’s physicians.

“On the advise of doctors, the President of the Republic of Ghana, is from today, July 4, 2020, taking a 14-day precautionary self-isolation measure in compliance with Covid-19 protocols,” the statement said.

The statement, however, noted that even though one people around the President has tested positive for the virus, he was negative as of Saturday evening.

—starrfmonline

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Covid-19: Kufuor And Wife Self-Quarantined
1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo Deserves Another Term For Dev't — Dormaamanhemaa
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line