Covid-19: Four Suspects On Police Remand Test Positive In Asamankese

Some four inmates at Asamankese Police Cells in the Eastern Region have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The four(4) were among ten(10) inmates at the cells whose samples were taken to Noguchi Memorial Center for Medical Research for testing by the West Akyem Municipal Health Directorate on request of the Police.

The Municipal Health Director, Dr. Samuel Boateng Agyemang Confirmed to Starr News.

He said the four have been isolated.

Coronavirus cases in the Eastern region have jumped from 214 as of Friday to 235 on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

The death toll in the region now stands at three (3). The latest fatality occurred on June 12, 2020. The deceased was among patients on admission at Covid-19 treatment centre in the region.

The first death recorded was a Senior Police officer who died on May 29,2020, while a health worker also died a few days ago.

Currently, eighteen(18) of thirty-three(33) districts/Municipalities in the region have recorded cases.

New Juaben South, Kwahu West and Akauapem North are the hotspots areas.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count stands at 11,964 with 4,258 recoveries and 54 deaths

Active cases of the virus in Ghana is now at 11, 964 with 4, 258 recoveries.

Meanwhile, President Akufo Addo on Sunday said the wearing of a mask is mandatory for Ghanaians, adding that offenders risk prosecution.

