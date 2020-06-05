ModernGhanalogo

05.06.2020 Headlines

Covid-19: Ghana's Cases Hit 9,168
Ghana’s case count now stands at 9,168.

This was after 283 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Also, four more people have died bring the death toll to 42.

The the Ghana Health Service has confimed today.

Meanwhile, over 260 people have now recovered taking the country’s total recoveries to 3,457.

Active cases stand at 5,669.

The Ahafo region not yet recorded any case.

