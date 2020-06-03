COVID-19: GIJ Maintains Online Semester Exams

Listen to article

The management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has stated that all students, including those in their final year, will take their end-of-second semester examination for the 2019/2020 academic year online, as earlier scheduled prior to the partial easing of restrictions.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, 31 May 2020, directed that all final-year students should return to school on 15 June 2020 to prepare for their exit examination.

In an official notice circulated online to all GIJ students on Tuesday, 2 June 2020, however, the school said the online examination will be “conducted as previously arranged” and scheduled for 8 June 2020 to 26 June 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant restrictions and safety protocols instituted by the government since late March this year, all school activities came to a halt.

This led to the restructuring of the academic calendar and the migration of tuition online.

Initially, GIJ’s management announced an online examination timetable from 25 May 2020 to 10 June 2020.

It was later rescheduled.

The school’s management reiterated that “all previous arrangements regarding examination for the second semester of 2019/2020 academic year remain unchanged.”

