Adhere To Government Protocols On COVID-19---Religious Leader To Ghanaians

The 1st Counselor of the West Africa Area Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, Elder Edward Dube, has called on the Church and Ghanaians at large to adhere to the government protocols in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

To him, he appreciated the excellent safety measures instituted by the President and gave an assurance that the leaders and their followers would follow religiously the measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Speaking to Pink FM Reporter Agyei Darkwah, Elder Dube said the members across the country must know that these are not normal times and that extra caution is needed to deal with the situation, safeguard the health and lives of the people as well as secure the economy and prosperity of the current and future generations.

He further urged members of the religion to resort to information from accredited health professionals to educate their families, clients, and the general public.

He urged members to constantly wash their hands with soap for over 20 seconds and wash them under running water, use alcohol-based sanitizers, keep a distance of, at least, two meters from people they interacted with and sneeze into tissues and immediately dispose of them.

For his part, Elder John Attah Koranteng, Area Seventy, Africa West Area, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said although we are not in normal times the global pandemic (COVID 19)has a positive side which in other way has united families by making them work from home through technology.

"We must not put unnecessary pressure on the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lift the ban on all public gatherings, including conferences, workshops, funerals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as churches and mosques rather we must know that we have the gospel in our hearts and not in buildings" he quizzed.

He is of the view that the government is on top of issues with regards to the coronavirus pandemic and there is the need for Ghanaians especially religious leaders to pray and have faith in our leaders.

About the Church

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, (We are no more referred to as Mormons, We are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or in short Latter-day Saints) was founded in 1830, in Fayette, New York, the USA by Joseph Smith Jr. From its earliest days, the Church has followed Christ's charge to his disciples: Go ye into all the world"