COVID-19: Volta Region Cases Rise To 75

The Coronavirus case count in the Volta Region has reached 75.

Checks by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) has revealed.

The Region also has a total of 32 recoveries, two deaths and 41 active cases.

Ketu South Municipality leads the chart with 26 number of cases followed by Ho, the regional capital, 22 and Hohoe, 11 cases.

Central Tongu has seven cases, South Tongu, three cases, Kpando, two cases, Anloga, two cases with Akatsi South and Agotime-Ziope recording a case each.

Following the recording of new cases in Central Tongu, the Assembly has closed the Adidome, Mafi Kumasi and Mafi Avedo markets temporarily.

The Regional Security Council (REGSEC) in a press release on May 27, 2020, lamented the increase in communal spread of the virus and directed all Assemblies to strictly ensure that all markets and public places had the "No mask, no entry" sign and enforced.

The release, signed by Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, also charged the Assemblies to intensify public education and ensure that commercial drivers and motorcycle operators observed all the protocols, especially wearing of nose masks.

Some people the GNA spoke to, said they were not surprised by the increase in communal spread of the virus because people were not wearing nose masks.

They therefore appealed to the police to enforce the wearing of nose masks in the streets and public places.

Meanwhile, a section of the public has cautioned against the 'stampeding' of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lift restrictions meant to contain the pandemic.

Mr Christopher Kudzo Galenkui, Assemblyman for Wumenu Electoral Area in the Adaklu District said there was no need to rush in lifting the restrictions when positive cases were on the increase.

—GNA