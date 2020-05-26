ModernGhanalogo

26.05.2020

Covid-19: Ghana Must Follow US, Germany, Others To Ease Restrictions Too – Osafo-Maafo

Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo has said since developed countries such as US, Germany, France and others are easing their COVID-19 restrictions, it will not be out of place for Ghana to follow suit.

“On Friday, we’ll put all of this together [consultations] and, on the best advice available, we will make the various decisions”, the former Finance Minister told journalists at a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday, 26 May 2020.

“Don’t forget that in New York today, they are reducing the restrictions; Germany is reducing the restrictions, France is reducing the restrictions. Even in the US, they are reducing the restrictions, which means that we must find a way of restoring the economic life in one way or the other, bearing in mind the need to ensure the safety of our citizens”, Mr Osafo-Maafo said.

Ghana has, so far, recorded 6,964 COVD-19 cases.

