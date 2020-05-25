Covid-19 Is A Major Test – Says Foreign Ministry

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has described the coronavirus (covid-19) outbreak on the continent as a major test of the resolve the African Union (AU) and its member countries to advance the development of Africa.

In a statement to mark this year’s edition of the African Union Day on May 25, 2020, the Ministry says “while dealing with the pandemic, Africa cannot defer urgent action on plans and programmes that will advance continental trade and development.”

It added that “it is, therefore, only through our collective efforts and resilience that we can position Africa in the right place among the comity of nations.”

AU started 2020 with the theme: “Silencing The Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development.”

The AU has maintained the above theme for the past three years.

The Ministry bemoaned how the novel viral disease devastated the world’s most robust economies and heightened uncertainty amongst the investor community.

“Despite the relatively lower Morbidity among Africa’s victims, our economies, still very reliant on foreign aid and in-flows have taken a disproportionate hit.”

“Thus, the impact of the disease on African economies have been very disruptive.”

“Several countries in Africa – Ghana inclusive – have had their economic targets and rating revised. This bleak outlook notwithstanding, Africa is optimistic of riding the storm and coming out successfully from the pandemic, with as minimal damage as possible,” it says.

---citinewsroom