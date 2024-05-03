Amenfi West: NPP PC, MCE donate construction materials to Hospital Ridge Ireland City Bridge Project

03.05.2024 LISTEN

Infrastructure development plays a vital role in the socio-economic progress of any community. In line with this, Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi West Constituencies, and Hon. Lord Nana Tandoh, the Amenfi West Municipal Chief Executive, have demonstrated their commitment to improving the lives of their constituents by donating construction materials to support the construction of a bridge in Hospital Ridge Ireland City.

Hospital Ridge Ireland City has been grappling with the challenge of flooding due to the absence of a bridge over a water body in the area. This has hindered access to the community, especially during the rainy season, and has also impacted economic activities.

Recognizing the urgent need for a solution, Hon. Afrifa and Hon. Tandoh stepped forward to support the community. On Thursday, May 2, 2024. They donated 50 bags of cement and iron rods, respectively, to the community. The presentation was made by Mr. Asiedu Cudjoe and other party faithfuls, and was received by Mr. Abu, the unit committee chairman, on behalf of the community members.

The donation of construction materials by Hon. Afrifa and Hon. Tandoh is a significant gesture that will greatly benefit the community.

The community members expressed their deep gratitude to Hon. Afrifa and Hon. Tandoh for their generous donation. They acknowledged that the bridge project will transform their lives and bring about much-needed development to their community.

The donation by Hon. Afrifa and Hon. Tandoh is a testament to their commitment to serving the people of Amenfi West Constituencies. The construction of the bridge in Hospital Ridge Ireland City will not only address the issue of flooding but also improve access and boost economic activities. This project is a positive step towards improving the quality of life for the community members and contributing to the overall development of the area.