Obuasi East District Assembly inaugurates Town Councils

By Felicia Manu || Obuasi East ISD, II Contributor
1 HOUR AGO

The Obuasi East District Assembly has inaugurated three Town Councils, namely: Wawasi-Kwabrafoso Town Council, Tutuka-Odumasi Town Council and Brahabebome-Akaporiso Town Council to help the Assembly achieve the collective development agenda.

As part of the constitutional mandate to decentralize government powers to the grassroots, a standing committee, as stated by the constitution of Ghana, needed to be put in place, which is the Town Councils and Unit Committees.

These Town Councils were inaugurated on 23rd, 24th and 25th April 2024 respectively. Each Town Council is constituted of 15 members of which ten (10) of them were Unit Committee Members and five (5) Assembly Members.

The District Coordinating Director Mr. Eric Aboagye-Mensah called on the Town Council members to contribute their quota to better their citizenry. He made this call at separate ceremonies to officially inaugurate various town councils in the district.

He added that the District Assembly cannot function very well without effective, functional and reliable sub-structures, hence the town council to work towards the implementation of local governance and decentralization policies.

He also entreated members to be conversant with the regulatory frameworks governing local governance to enable them function effectively.

He admonished members to spearhead the social, economic and political changes they wish to see by communicating clearly and effectively.

He urges them to put aside their personal sentiments and serve the people per the laid down rules.

He also urged the executive not to sleep on their duties but rather work hard to complement the activities of the district assembly in revenue mobilization and initiate self-help projects for the benefit of their town council.

After lengthy deliberations by Assembly Members and Unite Committee members, the following persons were elected as executives of the various town councils.

POSITION/TOWN COUNCIL WAWASI – KWABENAFOSO TUTUA - ODUMASI BRAHABEBOME - AKAPORISO
CHAIRPERSON Joseph Agyemang Mark Asiedu Menlah Sadat Forkor Moro
ORGANISING SECRETARY Simon Ofori Abubakari Zenenoba Janet Osei
TREASURE Stella Owusu Boateng Alidu Rakia Vida Osei Frimpong

