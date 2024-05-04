Maame Tiwaa, John Halm and Maataa Opare honoured by YAWC Network for contribution to women’s development in Ghana

The Young African Women Congress (YAWC) Network, Ghana Chapter has honoured three personalities in Ghana at the National Summit organised by the Network on April 27, 2024 at the African Regent Hotel in Accra.

The three personalities are COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director for the Economic and Organised Crime Office, Ghana; Dr John Halm, a Medical Doctor and the Parliamentary Candidate for the Trobu Constituency in Accra and Maataa Opare, a corporate lawyer and the Group Head of Legal, Fidelity Bank Ghana.

COP Maame Tiwaa was honoured as the Pacesetter for Women in Leadership in Ghana. Her citation read, “You have distinguished yourself as a woman leader in Ghana. By dint of hard work, you have occupied certain positions in the security service that were male bias. You were the first woman to be appointed as the Commandant of the Command and Staff College of the Ghana Police Service in Winneba. You were the first woman to be appointed as the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service. You led pivotal transformation in the Ghana Police Service with regards to women policing in the country. As the first female Executive Director for the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), you have galvanised the EOCO Ladies Association which now functions with an able leadership overseeing the affairs of all female officers in the organisation. Due to your diligent leadership style, you have been elevated to the position of the Vice Chairperson of the Association of all Anti-corruption agencies in Commonwealth Africa. Your passion to see women thrive is evident in all your endeavours. As a past Executive Council Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana, you sponsor an award for the best performing female candidate of the ICAG each academic year. Maame Tiwaa, you are an epitome of woman in excellence. We are proud of you for all that you have done, for all that you are doing and for all that you will do. The Young African Women Congress Network, Ghana Chapter confers on you this Citation of Honour as a Pacesetter for Women in Leadership. We say Ayikoo!”

For Dr John Halm, he was honoured for his consistent support for the well-being of women. His citation read, “As a Medical Doctor, Philanthropist and Politician, your passion to see women develop is admirable. Through you, thousands of women have been economically empowered through your Delihalm Charity Foundation Start up initiative. Not forgetting the Vocational Training, you consistently sponsor women in Trobu Constituency in Accra, to undertake. You have provided free medical care to hundreds of women at your health facility, for all these years. Dr Halm, your kind is rare. We are proud of you for all that you have done, for all that you are doing and for all that you will do. The Young African Women Congress Network, Ghana Chapter confers on you this Citation of Honour as an Anchor for Women. We say Ayikoo!”

Maataa Opare was recognised as a trailblazer for women empowerment in Ghana and her citation read, “As an astute Corporate Lawyer in Ghana, you have made conscious efforts to get women appointed to roles in male-dominated professions. Through your influence, the first female Director of Engineering was appointed at the Electricity Company of Ghana after six decades of its existence. You aided the establishment of FemPower at ECG which is developing hundreds of talented women, through mentorship and training programs, within the company to become the next generation of Women Leaders in the company. You led the Power Queens Club to launch a scholarship scheme which is providing educational assistance to women in STEM disciplines, particularly engineering, to help bridge the gender gap in the STEM fields. You have mentored several female lawyers in Ghana to become great lawyers like you. Your regular assistance to women at Nsawam Prison is commendable. Maataa, your exemplary leadership style is admirable. We are proud of you for all that you have done, for all that you are doing and for all that you will do. The Young African Women Congress Network, Ghana Chapter confers on you this Citation of Honour as a Trailblazer for Women Empowerment in Ghana. We say Ayikoo!”

The National Summit is one of the many events of the Young African Women Congress (YAWC) Network where women come together to connect, learn and share ideas. It is held by the various chapters of the YAWC Network in their respective countries.