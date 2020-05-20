Three Remanded For Illegal Mining

Francis Kankam 58, farmer, Evans Boateng 19, small scale miner and Abdul Raffic, 19 and a student, were said to have illegally entered the Ataso Forest Reserve in the Atwima-Mponua District and undertake mining activities.

They pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey, on May 26, this year.

Police Inspector Ruth Gborson told the court that the accused were arrested by a team of forestry officials from the Offin Shelter Forest Reserve, near Ataso.

She said on April 24, this year, a team led by Mr Raphael Mensah, the Range Manager, was on their routine patrols in the reserve when they spotted the accused together with others who are currently at large, conducting illegal mining activities in the reserve.

The prosecution said the team managed to arrest the three and sent them to the Nkawie Police station where they admitted the offence in their cautioned statement.

They were therefore, charged and brought before the court.

---GNA