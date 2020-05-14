Upper West: Fear Mounts As Suspected Covid-19 Patient Escape From Quarantine Center

The Upper West Regional Police Command is looking for a 15-year-old suspected Covid-19 patient (name withheld) who escaped from a quarantine center at Nandom in the Upper West Region.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Upper West Police Command indicated that the patient who fell sick on May 2, 2020 was diagnosed with symptoms of Covid-19 and was admitted at the St. Theresa's hospital in Nandom where he was subsequently quarantined and his sample taken for testing.

According to the statement , the hospital authorities on May 13, 2020 detected that the patient escaped from the facility whilst awaiting the test results.

The Upper West Regional Police Command is urging relatives and the general public especially the people of Nandom to aid them and the hospital authorities with reliable information to get in touch with the patient for treatment to avoid the spread of the virus.

