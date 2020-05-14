ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.05.2020 Health

Upper West: Fear Mounts As Suspected Covid-19 Patient Escape From Quarantine Center

By News Desk
Upper West: Fear Mounts As Suspected Covid-19 Patient Escape From Quarantine Center
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

The Upper West Regional Police Command is looking for a 15-year-old suspected Covid-19 patient (name withheld) who escaped from a quarantine center at Nandom in the Upper West Region.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Upper West Police Command indicated that the patient who fell sick on May 2, 2020 was diagnosed with symptoms of Covid-19 and was admitted at the St. Theresa's hospital in Nandom where he was subsequently quarantined and his sample taken for testing.

According to the statement , the hospital authorities on May 13, 2020 detected that the patient escaped from the facility whilst awaiting the test results.

The Upper West Regional Police Command is urging relatives and the general public especially the people of Nandom to aid them and the hospital authorities with reliable information to get in touch with the patient for treatment to avoid the spread of the virus.

---Daily Guide

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Regent University To Be Auctioned To Pay Off Debt
1 hour ago

Upper West: Fear Mounts As Suspected Covid-19 Patient Escape...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line