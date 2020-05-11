Covid-19: UK Extends Lockdown To June 1

The United Kingdom has extended its coronavirus lockdown to June 1, says Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He says “This is not the time simply to end the lockdown this week.”

Mr Johnson says some public places could re-open from July 1 but warned air passengers travelling to Britain faced quarantine measures.

The government has come under pressure to outline its exit strategy from the lockdown.

Britain has seen nearly 32,000 deaths in the outbreak — the second-worst cumulative death toll behind the United States, and the worst in Europe.

But despite passing the peak of the outbreak, Johnson said it would be “madness” to waste the sacrifices the public had made since the lockdown.

Further details of what he stressed was a “conditional plan” would be outlined in parliament on Monday, he said.

