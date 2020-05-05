ModernGhanalogo

05.05.2020

Covid-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Rise To 93

By News Desk
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
The novel Coronavirus related deaths in Nigeria have risen to 93 as of May 4.

As of May 3, deaths related to the virus were 87 in Nigeria.

But the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in a tweet on May 4th says the deaths have increased by six, rising to 93.

NCDC tweeted that some 417 persons who were on treatment have however been discharged.

Total confirmed cases in Nigeria are now 2,802, NCDC tweeted.

---Daily Guide

