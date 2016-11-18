Number Of Katawere Kids Uncertain

Soon after the death of late veteran actor Ebenezer Donkor, aka Katawere, was announced on Monday, November 13, 2016, his daughter Diana Donkor was said to have indicated in an interview with myjoyonline.com that his late dad has six children.

The late Katawere's first daughter, Helena Donkor, also confirmed to razzonline.com that her late dad has six children. She explained that they are five females and a male who happens to be the third child.

“My late dad had six children five females and a male the male is the third born….All my siblings are in Accra,” Helena stated.

But, speaking in an interview with razzonline.com, the second wife of the departed veteran actor, Maame Beatrice Boatema, refuted her step daughter's claim by indicating that her late husband had seven children.

The widow explained that she met the late Katawere on September 9, 1985, and had two children – a boy and a girl – with him but unfortunately the girl died. She explained that the first wife had two daughters with Katawere and the late Katawere also had children by two extra women somewhere, amassing to seven children.

The late veteran actor died at the age of 78 and was known for the popular 'Efiewura' television series and has starred in several local movies.