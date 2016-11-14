Yvonne Nelson Injured During Birthday Celebration

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson took a knee injury during her 31st birthday celebration on Saturday.

The beautiful actress lost her balance while dancing and landed on the floor.

“Geeez! From the excitement …birthday injury,” she said when she announced she had a knee injury from her birthday and posted a picture of her bandaged knee on Twitter on Sunday.

The CEO of YN Productions was spending quality time with her friends on Saturday as part of the birthday celebration at the Le Suites Hotel at Spintex, Accra, when the unfortunate incident took place.

Prior to that, Yvonne had an early birthday surprise from the cast and crew of 'Heels & Sneakers', together with some of her friends. They organised a surprise party for her at a new beach at Kokrobite, Accra.

A touching and interesting moment for the actress, everyone who attended the party was given an opportunity to speak about how they met the GLO ambassador and the impact she made in their lives. Yvonne did likewise as she also spoke about how she loves every one of them.

Then on Saturday, she decided to spend the real birthday by cooking her favourite 'YN Jollof' rice for her friends who were able to make it to Le Suites to celebrate with her. But regrettably, she ended up with a knee injury.

Among those who passed through for celebration were Chris Attoh, Luckie Lawson, Bismark The Joke, Sammy Forson, Regina Vanhelvert and Belinda Dzattah.

The rest included Ian Wordi, Raymond Kyerematen, Haillie Sumney, Lerny Lomotey, Augusta Paries, Naqkim Acheampong, Ignace Hugo of 4Syte TV and others.

Kiki Banson's Girl Talk crew also passed through during the day to surprise the leggy actress with a birthday cake and portrait drawing.