'Walk with Jesus' producer engaged to 'Drive Time producer'

Michael Anderson producer of 'Walk with Jesus' programme on Joy FM was engaged on Saturday by Philip Nai, producer of CIMG Radio Programme for 2015 Joy Drive Time.

In a private engagement held at Spintex Road, the two producers exchanged a lifetime vow in front of the audience.

The two pledged to be by each other until their last breath in fulfillment of Scripture as captured in Ephesians 5:31, "For this reason, a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh."

The engagement was attended by some selected friends of the couple as well as some staff of Multimedia Group Limited, where they both work as producers.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com