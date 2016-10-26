Suge Knight sues Dr Dre over ‘hitmen’ claim
Former rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight is suing Dr Dre, alleging that the hip-hop star and Apple executive hired hitmen to kill him.
Knight alleges Dre was responsible for two attempts on his life.
He also claims Dre agreed to pay him 30% of his earnings for life, including his share of Apple’s 2014 $3bn (£2.45m) purchase of Dre’s Beats products.
Dre’s lawyers have dismissed the claims, saying he has had no contact with Knight for 20 years.
Hollywood nightclub
Knight and Dre were co-founders of Death Row Records.
Knight is currently in jail awaiting trial for murder. He is accused of running over and killing industry colleague Terry Carter in January 2015 in a car park in Los Angeles.
In the case filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Knight said he had been defending himself as another man, filmmaker Cle Sloan, allegedly pulled a gun on him.
Several months earlier, Knight was shot seven times at a Hollywood nightclub in a party thrown by R&B singer Chris Brown.
The case, referring to Dre by his given name, alleges that “Andre Young is responsible for both crimes.”
A lawyer for Dre told Rolling Stone: “Given that Dre has had zero interaction with Suge since leaving Death Row Records in 1996, we hope that Suge’s lawyer has lots of malicious prosecution insurance.”
