I Will Marry Next Year- Selina Boateng

Gospel musician Selina Boteng has disclosed that preparations are far advanced for her to get mar­ried to her sweetheart next year, but has failed to give further details.

The talented gospel singer stated that things are mov­ing on well for her and that sooner or later, her numerous fans will hear the wedding bells.

“By the grace of God I shall be getting married next year. It will be a surprise package to my fans. I am not giving further and better particulars because I don't want people to work against my marriage,” she disclosed on Kumasi-based Abusua FM.

The gospel singer recently told Kasapa FM that though she is strongly opposed to sex before marriage, she will nonetheless not condemn non-Christians who engage in the act.

She mentioned that in as much as she will not have sex before marriage as the Bible frowns upon the act, she sees nothing wrong with others doing it.

Selina Boateng is a household name on the gospel music scene in the Ghana today. With four albums to her credit, Selina has been groomed into a professional star by Cebex Music Production and is on her way to stardom.

Selina's 'Minku Meho' album has made a lot of impacts in the music scene in Ghana and Europe.

Ever since she released 'Minku Meho', Selina has gained more recognition as a great singer whose inspiring songs never fail to make a progressive impact on the gospel music industry in Ghana.

She has toured Europe to spread the word of God through live musical performances.